Ireland Won't Be Overawed In Lord's Test: Wilson

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Ireland won't be overawed in Lord's Test: Wilson

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman Gary Wilson insists his side are determined not to be overawed when they play England in their country's Test debut at Lord's.

William Porterfield's team will embark on their maiden Test at cricket's spiritual home on Wednesday in another sign of the sport's development in Ireland.

Ireland have played two Test matches since their ascension to Full Membership status of the International Cricket Council two years ago.

But those defeats to Pakistan and Afghanistan were far less prestigious occasions that the four-day Test with newly-crowned World Cup winners England.

Playing at Lord's has given many great players stage-fright in the past and Wilson urged his team-mates not to get intimidated by the hallowed venue's unique atmosphere.

"In my generation I don't think any of us expected to be playing a Test match at Lord's, so to have the opportunity is great," Wilson said on Sunday after Ireland's opening training session at Lord's "But we mustn't lose sight of the fact that we have to come here and perform as well.

I mean that's what it is about, it's not just turning up and having all the fanfare around Lord's.

"We have to try and put in a good performance against a very good England side, but we've got some good players as well and we're confident we can do that." With scorching temperatures forecast for the match in north London, Wilson admitted the conditions could have a say in the outcome of their Lord's Test debut.

"It might have an impact on the wicket in that it might dry it out as the game goes on," the 33-year-old added.

"I guess we'd rather have good weather than poor rainy weather!"

