DUBLIN, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Ireland's COVID-19 cases on Saturday set another daily high since the breakout of the current wave of infections in the country in July.

There were 1,828 new confirmed cases reported in Ireland in the day, according to the Irish Department of Health.

This is the second day in a row that Ireland had reported a record high of cases in the current wave, according to the statistics from the department.

"The 14-day incidence rate in Ireland has increased to 386 per 100,000 population, that's the highest it's been since early February," said Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer with the Department of Health, in a tweet Friday night.

After the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Ireland surpassed the 1,000-level in mid-July for the first time in more than five months, it has remained above that level for 22 days in a row.

In the week ending on July 26, Ireland reported over 9,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, far more than the highest weekly numbers recorded in the first and second wave of infec