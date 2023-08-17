Open Menu

Ireland's Fishermen Fear Species Migration As Sea Temperatures Soar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Ireland's fishermen fear species migration as sea temperatures soar

Killybegs, Ireland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :When he finished school Daragh McGuinness knew he wanted to join a fishing crew but now, at 23, he fears climate change may kill off the industry that has sustained his family for generations.

"It's a massive problem," he told AFP in the pilothouse of the Atlantic Challenge trawler, where he works as a deckhand, docked in the port of Killybegs in northwest Ireland.

"It could really finish the fishing, in Ireland anyway at least." Soaring temperatures in the North Atlantic Ocean over the summer months have raised fears that fish could be pushed to colder waters, heaping pressure on the already struggling industry.

At the end of July, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that average surface temperatures in the North Atlantic had reached a new record high of 24.

9 degrees Celsius (76.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Atlantic Challenge, like many vessels sailing out of Killybegs, catches blue whiting and mackerel, which are highly prized on international markets, returning to port one or two days after a catch so produce is fresh.

"It would just concern you that you would be pushed further, too far north and then it wouldn't be viable to come back to Killybegs," McGuinness explained.

Sean O'Donoghue, chief executive of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation, said climate change was having a "dramatic effect" on white fish stocks such as cod which prefer colder waters.

