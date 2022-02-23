UrduPoint.com

Ireland's Henderson Out Of Italy Match Due To Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Ireland's Henderson out of Italy match due to Covid-19

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations Championship match at home to Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Ulster captain delivered the result during routine testing when the Irish squad and management arrived into camp on Monday.

"The positive result has since been confirmed," said a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union issued Wednesday.

"Iain is well and has left Ireland camp to complete his period of isolation at home.

"There are no other positive results within the group and the squad will continue to test across the week.

" The positive test caps a frustrating period for Henderson, who only returned to Ireland duty off the bench against table-toppers France on February 12.

Henderson, 30, would have been hoping for a start against perennial strugglers Italy in a season where he has so far played just two matches for his province.

The 30-year-old featured in Ireland's three November Tests but suffered an ankle injury against Argentina.

He could, however, yet feature in Ireland's concluding Championship matches against England and Scotland next month.

Related Topics

Football France Ireland Argentina Italy February November Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

26 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

3 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>