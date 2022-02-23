Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations Championship match at home to Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Ulster captain delivered the result during routine testing when the Irish squad and management arrived into camp on Monday.

"The positive result has since been confirmed," said a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union issued Wednesday.

"Iain is well and has left Ireland camp to complete his period of isolation at home.

"There are no other positive results within the group and the squad will continue to test across the week.

" The positive test caps a frustrating period for Henderson, who only returned to Ireland duty off the bench against table-toppers France on February 12.

Henderson, 30, would have been hoping for a start against perennial strugglers Italy in a season where he has so far played just two matches for his province.

The 30-year-old featured in Ireland's three November Tests but suffered an ankle injury against Argentina.

He could, however, yet feature in Ireland's concluding Championship matches against England and Scotland next month.