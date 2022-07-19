UrduPoint.com

Ireland's Imports Hit New High As Imports From China More Than Double

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Ireland's imports hit new high as imports from China more than double

DUBLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Ireland's goods imports hit a 41-month high in May, reaching over 12 billion Euros (about 12.2 billion U.S. Dollars), according to data released by the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday.

In May, Ireland imported 12.8 billion euros worth of goods, up 46 percent year-on-year. Imports from China were valued at 1.57 billion euros, up 151 percent from the same period of last year.

China was the third largest source of imports for Ireland in the first five months of this year with 5.36 billion euros worth of imported goods, next only to the 11.

21 billion euros of imports from the United Kingdom and 7.9 billion euros from the United States.

Ireland's total imports of goods in the five months period added up to 53.6 billion euros, up 36 percent year-on-year, while its total exports were valued at 88.12 billion euros, up 33 percent year-on-year.

In May, Ireland exported 1.59 billion euros worth of goods to China, up 47 percent over a year earlier.

In the January-May period, Ireland sold 5.77 billion euros worth of goods to China, making China the fifth largest market for its exports, according to the CSO figures.

Related Topics

Exports China Same Ireland United Kingdom United States May Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

49 minutes ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

1 hour ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.