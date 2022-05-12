ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The annual inflation rate of Ireland saw a record high level of 7% in April, official figures showed on Thursday.

The largest increases were seen in transport with 18.9%, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 17.1%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 5.1%.

Meanwhile, there were decreases in miscellaneous goods & services (-1.6%), education (-0.8%) and health (-0.4%) year-on-year in April. On o monthly basis, the inflation rate was 0.9% in April.

In March 2022, the annual inflation rate stood at 6.9%, while it was 1.1% in April 2021. Before March 2022, the rate had never reached 6% since the record keeping started in February 1997, according to Euro-stat data.