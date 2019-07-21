UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland's Lowry Takes Open Lead At Portrush

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Ireland's Lowry takes Open lead at Portrush

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Ireland's Shane Lowry delighted the Royal Portrush crowds as he seized a one-shot lead with six holes remaining of the third round at the British Open on Saturday.

The 32-year-old moved to five-under par for his round and 13-under for the tournament with birdie at the par-five 12th hole.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sits one shot back in second place, with American J.B. Holmes on 11-under.

Former US Open champion Justin Rose charged up the leaderboard on the back nine with an eagle on the 12th followed by two birdies in three holes which moved him to within three strokes of Lowry.

Lee Westwood, looking to end his long wait for a maiden major title, slipped back to nine-under with a bogey at the 10th, a shot clear of clubhouse leader Rickie Fowler.

World number one Brooks Koepka continued to miss putt after putt, as he has done all week, with his challenge threatening to stall as he fell to minus-seven through 15 holes.

Related Topics

Brooks Lead Eagle All US Open

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

3 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

5 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

5 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

5 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

5 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.