Ireland's Part-time Cleaner Harrington Wins Boxing Gold

Sun 08th August 2021

Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Ireland's Kellie Harrington defeated Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil to win women's lightweight boxing gold on Sunday in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old top seed, who works as a part-time cleaner at a psychiatric hospital in Dublin, won the title on a unanimous points decision.

Ferreira, 28, who entered Kokugikan Arena wearing a bandana in Brazil's blue and yellow colours, stung Harrington with a right hook early in the first round and had the better of the opening half of the bout.

Ferreira, the 2019 world champion, was the aggressor but Harrington was picking her off and they went to the final round with the Olympic title in the balance.

Harrington was in tears after the decision went in her favour, with a contingent of the Brazilian squad in the mostly empty arena booing the scoring.

