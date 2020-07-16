Agen, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland fly-half Noel Reid has signed a two-year contract with Agen a week after leaving Leicester Tigers having rejected a salary amendment, the French club's president said on Wednesday.

Reid, 30, who made his only Test appearance in 2014, left the Tigers along with four other players including England centre Manu Tuilagi as the Welford Road side attempted to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Centre Tuilagi joined Sale Sharks while Tonga's Telusa Veainu has moved to Stade Francais after the negotiations broke down.

"I'm very happy to announce the arrival of Noel Reid at fly-half for Agen for the next two seasons!" Talent and experience!," the Top 14 side's chief Jean-Francois Fonteneau tweeted.

South African Rugby World Cup winner Elton Jantjies had been linked with a move to Agen before agreeing a new deal with the Lions.

The outfit, who were in 13th place when the French season was declared over due to COVID-19, are also in advanced talks with Harlequins winger Gabriel Ibitoye.