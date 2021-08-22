DUBLIN, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ireland set a record high for the second day in a row since the current wave of infections hit the country in July, according to the figures from the Irish Department of Health.

The department said there were 2,125 new confirmed cases on Sunday, up 27 from Friday.

"The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital in the last 24 hours has reached a level not seen since mid-February. This upward trend in serious infection is of significant concern, increasing the pressure on frontline healthcare services and non-COVID care," said Tony Holohan, chief medical officer of the department, in a tweet.

He urged people who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible.

On Saturday, more than 20 walk-in vaccination centers were opened to the public for the weekend across Ireland. People aged 16 and older can get vaccinated at these centers without appointment.