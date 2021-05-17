UrduPoint.com
Ireland's Ryanair Dives Into 815 Mn-euros Annual Loss

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

Ireland's Ryanair dives into 815 mn-euros annual loss

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Ryanair suffered an annual net loss of 815 million Euros ($978 million) as the coronavirus pandemic grounded the global aviation sector, the Irish no-frills carrier announced on Monday.

Taking into account hedging for changes to oil and foreign exchange prices, the loss after tax hit 1.0 billion euros, Ryanair added in a statement.

