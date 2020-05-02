Dublin, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Ireland's schools and colleges will reopen at the start of the new academic year in September and October, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday.

"Schools and colleges will reopen in September/October, at the start of the new academic year," he said in a televised address announcing the nation's coronavirus lockdown will be extended two weeks to May 18.