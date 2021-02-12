UrduPoint.com
Ireland's Sexton Out Of France Six Nations Match After Head Knock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ireland's Sexton out of France Six Nations match after head knock

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been left out of Sunday's must-win game against Six Nations favourites France in Dublin after suffering a blow to the head against Wales last week.

Fly-half Sexton failed to pass the return-to-play protocols after the incident in the 21-16 defeat in Cardiff.

The skipper's long-standing half-back partner Conor Murray will also be absent.

Ulster's Billy Burns will deputise in the number 10 jersey, while Jamison Gibson-Park has replaced Murray at scrum-half.

France will be bidding to win in Dublin in the Six Nations for the first time in a decade, having thumped Italy 50-10 in their opening match.

