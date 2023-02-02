UrduPoint.com

Irfan Cheema's Eye Catching Still-life Goes On Display

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Irfan Cheema's eye catching still-life goes on display

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Tanzara art Gallery displayed an eye-catching vibrant collection of a still-life by Irfan Cheema titled 'Florilegium' for art students and art lovers here Thursday.

Irfan's still-life work has been favourably received by artists, collectors, and critics. He has regularly showcased his new paintings in solo shows and museum exhibitions in Pakistan, the country of his birth, China, where he has been residing for nearly two decades and more recently in the United Kingdom. In his own words, his work is a celebration of nature, life and heritage of places that he has visited, lived in, and loved.  Though painting from an early age, oil painting became an important part of his daily routine. His paintings, which may all be described as beautiful, make references to beauty in its various guises and attributes such as nature and sensuality, the extravagance of motifs and richness of colour, and yet there is an ever-prevailing sense of temporality characterizing his work. Set indoors, laid out on stone ledges usually with dark backgrounds of indefinable colour and lit with morning light from a single source, his subject carefully placed along sweeping folds of intricately woven and richly hued shawls, are suspended in time and space, said the organizers.

'Florilegium' is a selection of work from 2022 and is an expression of appreciation for the artist's garden in his Shanghai home that in his own words was a source of great joy and a site of quiet contemplation during a trying time of the year. 'The city struggled with a pandemic, and we were confined to our homes during spring and early summer. My small garden was a refuge where I could escape from all cares and uncertainties amongst cascading nasturtiums and glowing sunflowers. It was a place that remained unaffected, and where nature generously proffered her gifts. Here I truly understood the oft-heard that where flowers bloom so does hope," the artist said about the work.

Florilegium is his eighth solo exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till February 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Oil Shanghai United Kingdom SITE February May All From Love

Recent Stories

Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

21 minutes ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

32 minutes ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.