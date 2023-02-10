UrduPoint.com

Irfan Cheema's Solo Show Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :An exhibition of an eye-catching vibrant collection of still life by Irfan Cheema titled 'Florilegium' concluded here on Friday at Tanzara art Gallery.

Irfan's still-life work has been favorably received by artists, collectors, and critics. He has regularly showcased his new paintings in solo shows and museum exhibitions in Pakistan, China, and more recently in the United Kingdom. In his own words, his work is a celebration of nature, life and heritage of places that he has visited, lived in, and loved.    Though painting from an early age, oil painting became an important part of his daily routine. His paintings, which may all be described as beautiful, make references to beauty in their various guises and attributes such as nature and sensuality, the extravagance of motifs and richness of color, and yet there is an ever-prevailing sense of temporality characterizing his work. Set indoors, laid out on stone ledges usually with dark backgrounds of indefinable color and lit with morning light from a single source, his subject carefully placed along sweeping folds of intricately woven and richly hued shawls, are suspended in time and space, said the organisers.

  'Florilegium' was a selection of work from 2022 and an expression of appreciation for the artist's garden in his Shanghai home that in his own words was a source of great joy and a site of quiet contemplation during a trying time of the year. 'The city struggled with pandemic, and we were confined to our homes during spring and early summer. My small garden was a refuge where I could escape from all cares and uncertainties amongst cascading nasturtiums and glowing sunflowers. It was a place that remained unaffected, and where nature generously proffered her gifts. Here I truly understood the oft-heard that where flowers bloom so does hope," the artist said about the work.

Florilegium was his eighth solo exhibition.

