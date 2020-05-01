UrduPoint.com
Irish Airline Ryanair Plans 3,000 Job Cuts Over Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:10 PM

London, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said Friday that it plans to axe up to 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, with air transport paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dublin-based Ryanair added in a statement that most of its flights will remain grounded until at least July and predicted it would take until summer 2022 before passenger demand recovers.

