UrduPoint.com

Irish Airport Passenger Traffic Up Nearly 230 Pct In June

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Irish airport passenger traffic up nearly 230 pct in June

DUPLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of passengers traveling through the main airports in Ireland in June was up nearly 230 percent year on year, but still far below the pre-pandemic level, said the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday.

In June, the five main airports in Ireland, which, according to Irish aviation authorities, account for around 99 percent of the country's annual airport passenger traffic and handled a total of 309,879 passengers, up 229.3 percent when compared with the same month of last year, said the CSO in a transport bulletin.

However, the June passenger traffic number of the five airports was still 92 percent lower than the same month in 2019 when more than 3.77 million passengers were handled between them, said the CSO, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a major impact on the country's airports.

Of all the airport passengers handled in June, 283,883 people or nearly 92 percent were handled by Dublin Airport, up 219 percent year on year but still 91 percent lower than June 2019, the CSO figures showed.

Dublin Airport said in a press release Tuesday that it handled almost 658,000 passengers in July, up 72.7 percent compared to July 2020 but still 81 percent lower than the pre-pandemic level in July 2019.

In the first half of this year, the five main airports in Ireland handled slightly over one million passengers, down 83.35 compared with the same period of last year, according to the CSO.

The Irish airports did not feel the impact of the pandemic until March 2020. In the first two months of 2020 alone, the five main airports in the country handled more than 4.7 million passengers.

Related Topics

Traffic Dublin Same Ireland March June July 2019 2020 All Million Airport

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress ..

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress

8 minutes ago
 Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

51 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

59 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

60 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

1 hour ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.