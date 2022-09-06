UrduPoint.com

Irish Data Watchdog Fines Instagram 405 Mn Euros Over Children

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros over children

Dublin, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Ireland's Data Protection Commission on Monday said it had fined Instagram a record 405 million Euros ($402 million) for breaching regulations on the handling of children's data.

"We adopted our final decision last Friday and it does contain a fine of 405 million euros," the DPC said in a statement. Full details of the decision will be published next week, it added.

The DPC launched an investigation in late 2020 into concerns about how the image-sharing social media platform handles children's personal data.

The probe centred on the "appropriateness" of Instagram profile and account settings for children, and the firm's "responsibility to protect the data protection rights of children as vulnerable persons".

It was conducted under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) -- the EU charter of data rights which came into effect in May 2018.

The GDPR gives data regulators the power to impose stiff fines for breaches.

As Instagram is owned by Meta, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, it falls to the DPC to enforce the regulations.

Last year, it fined WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, a then-record 225 million euros for breaking data protection rules.

Meta, which also owns Facebook, was in March slapped with a 17-million-euro fine for 12 data breaches.

There was no immediate response from Meta when contacted by AFP.

But a company spokesperson was quoted by Irish state broadcaster RTE as saying the Instagram inquiry "focused on old settings that we updated over a year ago".

"We've since released many new features to help keep teens safe and their information private," they added.

"Anyone under 18 automatically has their account set to private when they join Instagram, so only people they know can see what they post, and adults can't message teens who don't follow them."The company disagreed with how the fine was calculated and plans to appeal, they added.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Company Fine Dublin Ireland March May 2018 2020 Post From WhatsApp Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

18 minutes ago
 Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros o ..

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros over children

18 minutes ago
 WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legi ..

WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legionnaires' Disease

18 minutes ago
 Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in ..

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

21 minutes ago
 Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious live ..

Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious lives in earthquake in Sichuan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.