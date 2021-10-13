UrduPoint.com

Irish Economy Expected To Grow 5.25 Pct In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Irish economy expected to grow 5.25 pct in 2021

DUBLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Irish economy is expected to grow by 5.25 percent in 2021 and 6.5 percent in 2022, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said here on Tuesday.

The minister made the remarks while unveiling the government's budget plan for 2022 at the lower house of the Irish parliament.

He said that the domestic economy has recovered strongly as a result of the success of the vaccination program and the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Modified domestic demand, the best measure of the domestic economy, grew by almost 8.5 percent in the second quarter of this year, he said, adding that at the end of the second quarter, consumer spending in the country was just 3 percent below the pre-pandemic levels.

The strong rebound in domestic economic activity has been accompanied by rising inflationary pressures, with the consumer price index expected to reach 3.7 percent in September, the highest rate since June 2008, he said.

Noting that the recent rise in inflation is partly a result of temporary factors, which are expected to fade over time, Donohoe warned that acute supply chain pressures, shortages of raw materials, labor shortages in certain sectors, as well as rising energy prices could pose further risks to inflation and the cost of living.

The positive momentum in the economy is also reflected in strong tax receipts throughout the year, said the minister, adding that the job market outlook in the country has also improved significantly.

He said that the current COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate in Ireland has fallen below 10 percent, the lowest since the onset of the pandemic.

He predicted that the unemployment rate in the country will fall to around 6.5 percent by the fourth quarter of 2022 from around 9 percent in 2021 while the employment rate is expected to grow by 13 percent in 2022 on top of an 8-percent growth in 2021.

"We are recovering. The resilience of the Irish people, sensible fiscal policies before the pandemic and our economic supports during the crisis are the ingredients in the recovery," he said.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Job Price Ireland June September Market From Government Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

26 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

45 minutes ago
 US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 1 ..

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Of ..

28 minutes ago
 US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia Af ..

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - ..

29 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

29 minutes ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.