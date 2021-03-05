Irish economy grew in 2020 despite pandemic

Dublin, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Ireland's economy rose by 3.4 percent in 2020 despite the pandemic as the coronavirus fuelled a boom in pharmaceutical and IT exports, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said Friday.

Ireland fared better than bigger eurozone economies such as Germany and France, which plunged into recessions last year as the pandemic shut down the global economy.

Donohoe said the GDP growth was "remarkable" and "is entirely a result of the growth in exports" from the eurozone-member nation.

Despite a slowdown in global demand, Irish exports grew by 6.25 percent last year, according to figures from the country's finance ministry.

"The pharma and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) sectors recorded extraordinary export growth, driven by blockbuster immunological drugs, Covid related products, and the shift to home-working," Donohoe said.

Ireland's outsized multinational export sector has a warping effect on the headline GDP figure of the nation -- home to just five million.

Modified domestic demand -- a figure that strips out the effects of multinationals -- registered a 5.4 percent dip in 2020.

Donohoe said it is "a figure much closer to the typical fall across advanced economies".