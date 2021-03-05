Irish economy grows in 2020 as virus boosts pharma, IT exports

Dublin, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Ireland's economy rose by 3.4 percent in 2020 as a boom in pharmaceutical and IT exports driven by the coronavirus pandemic offset the wider downturn caused by Covid, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said Friday.

Donohoe said the GDP growth was "remarkable" and "is entirely a result of the growth in exports".