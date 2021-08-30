UrduPoint.com

Irish FA Agrees Equal Pay Deal For Men's And Women's Teams

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Irish FA agrees equal pay deal for men's and women's teams

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) hailed on Monday "a ground-breaking deal for Irish sport" after an agreement was reached for the Republic or Ireland's male and female footballers to receive equal pay for internationals.

As part of the deal, the men's team have agreed to reduce their match fees with the FAI matching that contribution to increase pay for the female players.

"The Football Association of Ireland is proud to announce that players representing the Republic of Ireland senior men and senior women's international teams will receive the same match fees on international duty with immediate effect in a ground-breaking deal for Irish sport," the FAI said in a statement.

England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand are among the other nations to have publicly committed to paying their men and women players the same amount for earning a senior cap.

"This is a great day for Irish football," said Ireland women's team captain Katie McCabe.

"We have taken a huge step forward with this deal and have shown the world what can be achieved through unity as we offer male and female international players the same opportunities." Everton defender Seamus Coleman said the Irish men's team were happy to play their part in ensuring a deal could be reached.

"We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together," said Coleman.

The FAI said the equal pay will begin immediately with September's internationals and "equality of approach" has also been agreed with regard to bonuses for tournament qualification.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Norway Male Same Ireland Brazil September Women Agreement Unity Foods Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

18 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

33 minutes ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

33 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.