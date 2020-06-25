UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Finance Minister Declares Bid To Head Eurogroup

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Irish finance minister declares bid to head Eurogroup

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe submitted his candidacy Thursday to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers.

"As one of the longest serving EU finance ministers and members of the Eurogroup, it would be a tremendous honour to lead the group through the challenges and opportunities that present in years ahead," Donohoe said in a tweet.

The Eurogroup had been headed by Portuguese finance minister Mario Centeno, who announced on June 9 that he was stepping down and not seeking another mandate.

The group represents eurozone finance ministers, and played an instrumental role in coordinating the European response to the 2008 global financial crisis.

It is now on the frontline of shaping Europe's economic response to the coronavirus, which Donohoe noted.

The Eurogroup "is playing a leading role in the EU's economic response to COVID-19," he said in a separate Irish government statement.

"A strong European economy, with the euro at its heart, is essential for recovery, growth and job-creation in Ireland and across the EU."The Eurogroup is scheduled to elect a new president on July 9, with candidacy submissions closing on Thursday.

Related Topics

Europe Lead Ireland Euro June July Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.