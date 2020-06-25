Irish finance minister declares bid to head Eurogroup

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe submitted his candidacy Thursday to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers.

"As one of the longest serving EU finance ministers and members of the Eurogroup, it would be a tremendous honour to lead the group through the challenges and opportunities that present in years ahead," Donohoe said in a tweet.

The Eurogroup had been headed by Portuguese finance minister Mario Centeno, who announced on June 9 that he was stepping down and not seeking another mandate.

The group represents eurozone finance ministers, and played an instrumental role in coordinating the European response to the 2008 global financial crisis.

It is now on the frontline of shaping Europe's economic response to the coronavirus, which Donohoe noted.

The Eurogroup "is playing a leading role in the EU's economic response to COVID-19," he said in a separate Irish government statement.

"A strong European economy, with the euro at its heart, is essential for recovery, growth and job-creation in Ireland and across the EU."The Eurogroup is scheduled to elect a new president on July 9, with candidacy submissions closing on Thursday.