Irish Govt Apologises For 'mother And Baby Homes' Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Irish govt apologises for 'mother and baby homes' scandal

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Irish prime minister Micheal Martin on Wednesday formally apologised for the treatment of unmarried women and their babies in state- and church-run homes.

"I apologise for the profound generational wrong visited upon Irish mothers and their children who ended up (in such homes)," Martin said in the Dail lower chamber of parliament.

On Tuesday, a six-year-long inquiry concluded 9,000 children died in the institutions, which were operated by the state and church in the historically Catholic nation as recently as 1998.

