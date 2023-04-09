Washington, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :When a British journalist once asked Joe Biden for an interview, the US president responded with a joke.

"The BBC? I'm Irish," Biden said, smiling, as he walked past the reporter, in an undated video that went viral on social media.

Eighty-year-old Biden, the second Catholic president in American history, will lean into his Irish heritage when he travels to the United Kingdom and Ireland this week.

The US leader, who acts as if he had already begun his 2024 presidential campaign, albeit without officially declaring his candidacy, wants to appeal to voters vying for the American dream of immigrants' success.

A 2020 Biden campaign ad featured the future president reciting a poem by Irish Nobel Prize-winning poet Seamus Heaney.

And when the Irish rugby team beat New Zealand's mighty All Blacks in November 2021, Biden picked up the phone to congratulate them.