UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish PM To Work For Health Service During Coronavirus Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Irish PM to work for health service during coronavirus crisis

Dublin, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical register to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said Sunday.

Dr Varadkar "has offered his services to the Health Service Executive for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice", a government spokesman said in a statement.

The Irish Times reported Varadkar -- who graduated with a medical degree from Dublin's Trinity University in 2003 -- is to work assessing patients over the phone.

The son of a doctor and nurse, Varadkar's partner and his two sisters are also practicing healthworkers.

"Many of his family and friends are working in the health service," the spokesman explained. "He wanted to help out even in a small way." As COVID-19 took hold in Ireland last month the HSE made a call for qualified healthcare workers not currently working in the sector to return.

Over 60,000 responded to the recruitment drive, which included a request for medically skilled and general volunteers to aid the health service.

According to the most recent department of health figures released Sunday there have been 158 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.

There have been a total of 4,994 confirmed cases across the Republic, the department said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Doctor Leo Dublin Ireland Sunday Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

21 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi proposal for emergency OPEC+ me ..

1 hour ago

World of work changing rapidly; dedication at home ..

1 hour ago

Traffic accidents involving Emirates Transport fle ..

1 hour ago

Six-month EIBOR hit 160 basis points in April

2 hours ago

Gross Domestic Product of Abu Dhabi hits AED620 bn ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.