UrduPoint.com

Irish Rally Driver Breen Switches To Ford

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Irish rally driver Breen switches to Ford

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Irish driver Craig Breen will leave Hyundai at the end of the season to move to M-Sport Ford, the two World Rally Championship teams announced on Wednesday.

Breen, who has signed a two-year deal with the American outfit, will keep his current co-driver, fellow Irishman Paul Nagle, alongside him.

It is the first time that Breen has been handed a full WRC campaign.

The 31-year-old has had four podium finishes for Hyundai since 2019 and scored two podiums previously for Citroen.

He is currently sixth in the world championship standings with two rounds to go.

Related Topics

World Driver Craig Ireland 2019 Ford Hyundai

Recent Stories

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooper ..

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

2 minutes ago
 47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

20 minutes ago
 Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

21 minutes ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.