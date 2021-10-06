Irish rally driver Breen switches to Ford

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Irish driver Craig Breen will leave Hyundai at the end of the season to move to M-Sport Ford, the two World Rally Championship teams announced on Wednesday.

Breen, who has signed a two-year deal with the American outfit, will keep his current co-driver, fellow Irishman Paul Nagle, alongside him.

It is the first time that Breen has been handed a full WRC campaign.

The 31-year-old has had four podium finishes for Hyundai since 2019 and scored two podiums previously for Citroen.

He is currently sixth in the world championship standings with two rounds to go.