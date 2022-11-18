UrduPoint.com

Irish Reinforced As Sexton Returns For Aussie Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Irish reinforced as Sexton returns for Aussie Test

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Johnny Sexton returns along with several other regular first choice players to Ireland's starting line-up for Saturday's Autumn Series match with Australia at Lansdowne Road with the hosts seeking a record-equalling 12th successive home Test win.

Head coach Andy Farrell has been boosted by talismanic fly-half Sexton and other key players proving their fitness after they suffered knocks in the 19-16 win over world champions South Africa earlier this month.

Farrell hopes Sexton and fellow world player of the year nominee Josh van der Flier - along with James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Andrew Porter - will add a bit of vim to a team that rarely imposed itself in the 35-17 win over Fiji last Saturday.

Keenan's return sees his Leinster team-mate Jimmy O'Brien moved to the wing -- Robert Baloucoune who started the previous two matches drops out of the matchday squad.

It is the versatile O'Brien's third position in as many matches having come on for his debut against South Africa in the centres -- when Stuart McCloskey was injured in the first-half -- and then played full-back against Fiji.

"He (O'Brien) has all the hallmarks of a great, composed international player," said Farrell at Thursday's press conference.

"Somebody who can do what he does in many different positions, he doesn't flap around panicking about moving positions.

"He's just being himself wherever he's picked.

Those things are pretty important in any international squad." Farrell has retained faith with McCloskey, who starts his third successive match and gets the nod ahead of Bundee Aki, who has returned from suspension.

"Stu has earned the right to go again," said Farrell.

"First game was a bit different and second game was a bit different again. And we are hoping to get a better performance against a different side in Australia and one that suits Stu as well." The Irish will want to round off their year with victory and frank their status as the number one ranked team in the world.

The hosts previously won 12 consecutive home Tests between November 2016 and November 2018.

They meet a Wallabies side that is seeking their first win of the series and lands in Dublin off the back of an historic 28-27 defeat to Italy last weekend.

It is the first visit to Lansdowne Road for Australia since 2016 when the Irish prevailed 27-24.

Ireland also got the better of the Wallabies on a tour to Australia in 2018 winning the series 2-1.

Team (15-1) Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O'Brien; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew PorterReplacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Bundee AkiCoach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

Related Topics

Injured World Australia Visit Road Dublin Van Craig Ireland Italy South Africa Fiji November 2016 2018 All From Coach

Recent Stories

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

8 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

8 minutes ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

8 minutes ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

8 minutes ago
 US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek ..

US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek Reelection to Leadership in Ne ..

8 minutes ago
 18 killed in road accident on Indus Highway near S ..

18 killed in road accident on Indus Highway near Sehwan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.