UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Schools To Reopen At The End Of August: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Irish schools to reopen at the end of August: PM

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland's schools will reopen at the end of August as the nation navigates its way out of coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Monday.

Ireland's blueprint for reopening schools for the first time since mid-March includes 370 million Euros ($435 million) in spending to ensure safety.

The package will allow schools to hire 1,000 more post-primary teachers to reduce class sizes and enable social distancing, the government said.

"There is no zero-risk scenario, but we can dramatically limit the risk of the spread of the virus through our schools," Martin said.

The new money will also cover the costs of protective equipment and cleaning supplies, and make special provisions for those deemed vulnerable to COVID-19.

Psychologists and other forms of emotional support will also be mobilised.

"Major emergencies always lead to a much higher level of anxiety and other similar issues," Martin told reporters.

"We fully understand that we can't just declare that the schools are open and carry on as if nothing had happened." Irish schools were shut on March 12, two weeks before the nation entered a full lockdown.

Ireland has officially suffered 1,764 deaths from the virus, with a single-day peak of 77 in April.

In recent weeks there have been many days with no new deaths.

However, earlier this month the government delayed its plan to end lockdown early because of a surge of the number of cases and a rise in the infection rate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lead Ireland Money March April August From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

Company Responsible for Polluting Volga River Fine ..

29 minutes ago

Reforms in Irrigation department underway

29 minutes ago

KP PA adopts Reproductive Healthcare Rights Bill 2 ..

29 minutes ago

Belgium toughens rules after 'worrying' virus surg ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.