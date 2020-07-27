Irish schools to reopen at the end of August: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland's schools will reopen at the end of August as the nation navigates its way out of coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Monday.

Ireland's blueprint for reopening schools for the first time since mid-March includes 370 million Euros ($435 million) in spending to ensure safety.

The package will allow schools to hire 1,000 more post-primary teachers to reduce class sizes and enable social distancing, the government said.

"There is no zero-risk scenario, but we can dramatically limit the risk of the spread of the virus through our schools," Martin said.

The new money will also cover the costs of protective equipment and cleaning supplies, and make special provisions for those deemed vulnerable to COVID-19.

Psychologists and other forms of emotional support will also be mobilised.

"Major emergencies always lead to a much higher level of anxiety and other similar issues," Martin told reporters.

"We fully understand that we can't just declare that the schools are open and carry on as if nothing had happened." Irish schools were shut on March 12, two weeks before the nation entered a full lockdown.

Ireland has officially suffered 1,764 deaths from the virus, with a single-day peak of 77 in April.

In recent weeks there have been many days with no new deaths.

However, earlier this month the government delayed its plan to end lockdown early because of a surge of the number of cases and a rise in the infection rate.