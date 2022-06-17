UrduPoint.com

Iron Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Iron futures close lower

DALIAN. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :--:Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 22 Yuan (about 3.28 U.S. Dollars) to close at 867.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 701,791 lots, with a turnover of almost 60.12 billion yuan.

