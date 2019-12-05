UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Iron Lady' Hosszu Swims To 60th Gold Medal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

'Iron Lady' Hosszu swims to 60th gold medal

Glasgow, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Hungary's Katinka Hosszu swam to her 90th international medal and 60th gold on Wednesday at the European Short Course championships before revealing she's happy to train without a coach in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics.

The 30-year-old 'Iron Lady' reached her landmark figures with victory in the 400m medley, 15 years after her first podium in the championships in Vienna in 2004.

Hosszu won in 4min 25.10sec, adding another title to a haul which is now made up of three Olympic golds, 26 world and 31 European triumphs.

Just seven months out from the Tokyo Olympics, however, she is happy to prepare for the Games without a coach.

In 2018, she split with husband and coach Shane Tusup before announcing last week that she was ending her collaboration with Arpad Petrov.

"I have decided to train alone for Tokyo," she said.

"I prepare my own programmes and practice for a long time. I know what preparation I need.

"I train eight-10 hours a day, almost to the point of fainting.

"If necessary, I will ask people from my club to time me, but I will be the coach, who will assume all the responsibilities."

Related Topics

World Vienna Split Tokyo 2018 2020 Gold Olympics All From Coach

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

2 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

2 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

3 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.