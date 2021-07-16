Iron ore futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2021 delivery gained 23 Yuan (about 3.55 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 1,241 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 584,179 lots, with a turnover of 70.01 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.