Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery gained 11.5 Yuan (about 1.80 U.S. Dollars) to close at 688.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 842,808 lots, with a turnover of 58.14 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.