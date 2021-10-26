UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery gained 21 Yuan (about 3.29 U.S. Dollars) to close at 714.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 861,943 lots, with a turnover of 60.00 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange January May 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

30 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

30 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

32 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.