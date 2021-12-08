UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

DALIAN, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery gained 9.5 Yuan (about 1.49 U.S. Dollars) to close at 658.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,226,000 lots, with a turnover of about 81.22 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

