Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery gained 10 Yuan (about 1.57 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 719 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 842,282 lots, with a turnover of 60 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.