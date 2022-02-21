Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery gained 32 Yuan (about 5.05 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 707 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 975,734 lots, with a turnover of 66.53 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.