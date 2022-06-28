Iron ore futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery gained 48 Yuan (about 7.2 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 809 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 940,806 lots, with a turnover of about 72.53 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.