UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery gained 48 Yuan (about 7.2 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 809 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 940,806 lots, with a turnover of about 72.53 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange May September 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Du ..

Medical team formed to find out the true age of Dua Zehra

32 minutes ago
 Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acti ..

Maya Ali praises super versatile Saba Qamar's acting in 'fraud'

49 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera K ..

The HUAWEI nova 9 - the Trendy Flagship & Camera King Smartphone does more than ..

1 hour ago
 Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have ..

Several Pakistani Embassies Twitter accounts have been blocked by India

1 hour ago
 PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.