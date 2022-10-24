Iron ore futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2023 delivery gained 1 Yuan (about 14 U.S. cents) to close at 679.5 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 812,063 lots, with a turnover of about 55.22 billion yuan.