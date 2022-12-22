Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2023 delivery gained 5.5 Yuan (about 79 U.S. cents) to close at 817.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 912,450 lots, with a turnover of about 75.47 billion yuan.