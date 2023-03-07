Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2023 delivery gained 12 Yuan (about 1.74 U.S. Dollars) to close at 909.5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 625,603 lots, with a turnover of about 56.15 billion yuan.