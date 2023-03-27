Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2023 delivery gained 18.5 Yuan (about 2.69 U.S. Dollars) to close at 873.5 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 900,563 lots, with a turnover of about 75.73 billion yuan.