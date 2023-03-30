Iron ore futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2023 delivery gained 17 Yuan (about 2.47 U.S. Dollars) to close at 905.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 787,067 lots, with a turnover of about 68.07 billion yuan.