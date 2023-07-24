Open Menu

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2023 delivery gained 0.5 Yuan (about 7 U.S. cents) to close at 843 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 630,914 lots, with a turnover of about 51.94 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange September Billion

Recent Stories

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

4 minutes ago
 SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

Fujairah CP receives National Guard Commander

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI ..

Abu Dhabi witnesses remarkable 363% growth in FDI in the Real Estate Sector Duri ..

20 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

32 minutes ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

43 minutes ago
Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

49 minutes ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

50 minutes ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

1 hour ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

1 hour ago
 Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous