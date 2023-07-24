Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2023 delivery gained 0.5 Yuan (about 7 U.S. cents) to close at 843 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 630,914 lots, with a turnover of about 51.94 billion yuan.