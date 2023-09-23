Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2024 delivery gained 7.5 Yuan (about 1.05 U.S. Dollars) to close at 871.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 723,996 lots, with a turnover of about 62.43 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.