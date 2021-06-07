Iron ore futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 51.5 Yuan (about 8.05 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 1,118 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 608,282 lots, with a turnover of 69.37 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018