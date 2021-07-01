UrduPoint.com
Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 12.5 Yuan (about 1.93 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 1,166 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 459,778 lots, with a turnover of 52.35 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

