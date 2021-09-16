Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 21 Yuan (about 3.26 U.S. Dollars) to close at 692.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was about 1 million lots, with a turnover of 69.96 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.