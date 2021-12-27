Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery dipped 23.5 Yuan (about 3.7 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 683 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,086,060 lots, with a turnover of 75.5 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.