Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 4.5 Yuan (about 68 U.S. cents) to close at 926.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 722,625 lots, with a turnover of almost 66.3 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.